With consistent workflows across applications, IntelliSpace Portal 11 is designed to support you to optimize performance and drive productivity.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
A rich portfolio of clinical depth
Protect your investment
Data segregation
Advanced visualization scalability
Essentially, IntelliSpace Portal is like a Swiss army knife. It combines many useful and high-quality instruments in one, it is fun, and it is designed so that I can use it wherever I am.”
- Heinz Ossen, M.D., St. Antonius Hospital, Eschweiler, Germany
The big benefit we see is that the output – in other words, the turnaround time until clinicians have their final reports – is earlier than what we experienced in the past.”
- Daniel Boll, M.D., Duke University Health System, Durham, USA
Post-processing results are quick and can be presented easily. Moreover, IntelliSpace Portal runs fast and stable whilst being user-friendly.”
- Roland Scheck, M.D., Agatharied Hospital, Hausham, Germany
Everything is in our IntelliSpace Portal, so even in a fast-paced surgical conference situation, I can manipulate the image on the spot to show them a particular view of something in a live situation.“
- Dianna Bardo. M.D., Phoenix Children’s Hospital, Phoenix, USA
