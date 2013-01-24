Startpagina
IntelliSpace Portal 11 One work environment, one advanced imaging solution

IntelliSpace Portal 11

One work environment, one advanced imaging solution

With consistent workflows across applications, IntelliSpace Portal 11 is designed to support you to optimize performance and drive productivity.

Kenmerken
A rich portfolio of clinical depth

A comprehensive set of over 70 clinical applications for Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology, and Vascular with a steady heartbeat of new functionalities and enhancement to keep you update with the latest solution innovation.
Protect your investment

Philips service agreements go beyond standard service support. The advanced visualization proposition offers a broad range of services from hardware, software, customer support to education to fit your needs and meet your unique clinical, operational, and financial goals.
Data segregation

Patient and role-based access control to protect sensitive patient data from unauthorized access. Provides a data segregation mechanism to assign exams based on application entity title and DICOM tags.
Advanced visualization scalability

From a single workstation towards an enterprise solution for up to 200 concurrent users with a single patient directory across the enterprise. Fast deployment on-site of a complete server virtualized solution deployed on-premise infrastructure of hospital or infrastructure provided by Philips.

Uncover the new advanced imaging technology

intellispace portal 11 youtube video thumbnail
In a world of big data and ever more complex patient cases, healthcare demands are growing creating challenges for imaging across your network. Philips offers one unified advanced visualization solution that brings major benefits to you and places the patient at the heart of the process.

Redefining enterprise advanced visualization without compromise

With the new zero footprint viewer* you can consult your findings online, anywhere, with real-time peer-to-peer capabilities. A tailored solution to easily scale from a single department towards an enterprise network.

Please click on the below clinical areas for details per specialty.
Cardiology
Oncology
Neurology

  • CT Calcium Scoring

    One-click 3D calcium segmentation

    Rapidly quantifies coronary artery calcifications and includes mass, Agatston score, as well the MESA score. It allows you to distribute automated, customizable reports electronically or on paper.
    ct calcium scoring clinical image

  • CT Comprehensive Cardiac Analysis

    Enables extraction and visualization of the entire coronary tree

    The application is based on an automatic 3D model-based whole-heart segmentation and zero-click coronary artery segmentation. This enables automatic extraction and visualization of the entire coronary tree.
    ct comprehensive cardiac analysis clinical image

  • Multi Modality Advanced Vessel Analysis

    Comprehensive vascular analysis planning

    This application is designed to examine and quantify different types of vascular lesions from CTA and MRI scans. It accommodates different modes of inspection, allowing you to label different vascular lesions, and helps you to navigate through multiple findings.
    multi modality advanced vessel analysis clinical image

    • CT Brain Perfusion

      Determine areas of reduced cerebral blood flow as compared to the contralateral hemisphere in ischemic stroke

      Generates qualitative and quantitative information about changes in image intensity over time. Calculates and displays quantitative perfusion maps and provide summary maps which may help physicians in determining areas of reduced cerebral blood flow compared to the contralateral hemisphere.
      ct brain perfusion clinical image

    • MR Longitudinal Brain Imaging (LoBI)

      Gain an optimized view of the body’s most complex organ

      MR Longitudinal Brain Imaging supports evaluation of neurological disorders tracked with serial brain scans to monitor disease state and progression.
      mr longitudinal brain imaging clinical image

    • MR T2* (Neuro) Perfusion

      Reviewing brain tissue perfusion viability

      Designed to assess brain perfusion helping with stroke assessment and other disease tracking. Visualization and quantitative analysis of the diffusion-perfusion mismatch in case of acute stroke is also included.
      mr t2 neuro perfusion clinical image

      • Mirada NM Viewer*

        Enhanced user experience for NM reading with a leading NM viewing solution

        Designed to solve your clinical challenges and improve productivity when viewing PET\CT, SPECT, SPECT\CT and planar images.
        *3rd party application, a trademark of Mirada Medical.
        mirada nm viewer clinical image

      • MR Liver Health

        Simplify workflow with automated calculation of whole liver volume

        MR Liver Health provides global liver information from MR mDIXON images, including volume, fat fraction, T2*, and R2* parameters from the whole liver or from regions-of-interest in an automatic and non-invasive manner.
        mr liver health clinical image

      • 3D Modeling*

        Streamlined modeling workflow optimized for 3D printing

        IntelliSpace Portal features a dedicated 3D Modeling application for creating and exporting 3D models. An integrated segmentation environment incorporates the solution segmentation tools in one place designed to simplify workflow.
        *In USA, 3D models are not intended to be used for diagnostic use.
        3d modeling clinical image

        Learn what our customers have to say

        • Essentially, IntelliSpace Portal is like a Swiss army knife. It combines many useful and high-quality instruments in one, it is fun, and it is designed so that I can use it wherever I am.”

          - Heinz Ossen, M.D., St. Antonius Hospital, Eschweiler, Germany

        • The big benefit we see is that the output – in other words, the turnaround time until clinicians have their final reports – is earlier than what we experienced in the past.”

          - Daniel Boll, M.D., Duke University Health System, Durham, USA

        • Post-processing results are quick and can be presented easily. Moreover, IntelliSpace Portal runs fast and stable whilst being user-friendly.” 

          - Roland Scheck, M.D., Agatharied Hospital, Hausham, Germany

        • Everything is in our IntelliSpace Portal, so even in a fast-paced surgical conference situation, I can manipulate the image on the spot to show them a particular view of something in a live situation.“

          - Dianna Bardo. M.D., Phoenix Children’s Hospital, Phoenix, USA

          Continuous evolution and services

          Designed to offer flexibility our Service Agreements solutions allow you to choose levels of service to fit your exact in-house capabilities and meet your individual clinical, operational and financial goals.

          AV RightFit

          Flexible maintenance service agreement
          • Flexible, customizable service plans.
          • Latest technology to keep systems current.
          • High system uptime, performance and productivity.
          AVaas Logo

          AVaaS

          An all-in one subscription service solution
          • Lower your operating cost with a recurring, predictable all-inclusive subscription model.
          • Access the latest clinical innovations from Philips, in existing and new application.
          • Protecting your investment through software updates and upgrades combined with inclusive clinical & IT training.
          AV SmartPath

          Modality and workstation upgrade program
          • Trade in your current Philips workstation(s) and transfer your application licenses to IntelliSpace Portal.
          • Experience improved application capability.
          • Get the latest applications with new clinical enhancements.
