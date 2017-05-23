Zoektermen

Fast Response Kit V5

Accessories

Bekijk soortgelijke producten

The Fast Response Kit contains tools and supplies typically needed for patient care and personal protection: 2 pairs of hypoallergenic nitrile gloves, a Laerdal pocket breathing mask, paramedic scissors, a Gallant chest hair razor, and a large extra-absorbent paper towel. These items are contained in a 5-1/2" x 9-1/2" zippered pouch which can be attached to the handle of the semi-rigid or vinyl carrying cases.

Neem contact op

Documentatie

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Bekijk alle documentatie

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Technische specificaties

Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M5066A, M5067A, M5068A, M3860A, M3861A, M3840A, M3841A, 861304
Product Type
  • Accessories
CE Certified
  • No
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Disposable
Package Weight
  • .204 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 pack
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Bekijk alle specificaties
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M5066A, M5067A, M5068A, M3860A, M3861A, M3840A, M3841A, 861304
Product Type
  • Accessories
CE Certified
  • No
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Disposable
Package Weight
  • .204 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 pack
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. Alle rechten voorbehouden.

U kunt onze website het beste bekijken met de nieuwste versie van Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome of Firefox.