Philips Respironics Wisp

Nasal mask

Wisp Nasal Mask is designed to be comfortable for people who breathe through their nose while sleeping. Wisp features a unique, compact design created for maximum comfort. *This mask has a configuration that contains magnets that may interfere with certain implants or medical devices. Visit our Information Page to learn more about masks with magnets, including contraindications and warnings.

Design

Wisp's compact design is created for maximum comfort.

Flexibility

Wisp offers patients flexible options to best fit their needs.

Cushion Fit

Three cushions sizes are available to allow for the best fit.

Clip Options

Magnetic* or non-magnetic clips are available to accommodate patient needs. *This mask has a configuration that contains magnets that may interfere with certain implants or medical devices. Visit our Information Page to learn more about masks with magnets, including contraindications and warnings.

Frame Materials

The frame is available in fabric or silicone options. The fabric frame is reversible - one side is soft cushioned suedette and the other is silky sateen.

