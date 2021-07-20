Pathology Scanner Second Generation SG300 It's not just a digital solution.

It's getting answers quickly. Meet the fully automated pathology scanner* designed to accommodate laboratories for high volume labs that want to maximize scanner utilization and further reduce the total cost of ownership per slide by means of overnight scanning. With its high first time right, high throughput and load and walk away scanning, the SG300 enables you to digitize your histology samples and obtain high quality clinical diagnostic images for routine use and integrated pathology networks. *It has market clearance in EEA (European Economic Area), United Kingdom, Ireland and Singapore. Specific conditions apply to the USA market.