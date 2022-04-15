Zoektermen

Philips at ISMRM & SMRT

7 – 12 May 2022

Every step in the patient journey is a defining moment. Through our partnership with you, we develop AI-driven smart connected imaging, optimized workflows, and integrated clinical solutions to turn these defining moments into clear care pathways with predictable outcomes for every patient.

Join us for a unique experience where we explore how to shape the new reality in MR together.

    Unmatched performance and precision for research and advanced clinical diagnostics

    Dr Maria Ljungberg

    Associate Prof. Maria Ljungberg

    Sahlgrenska University Hospital, Sweden

    Prof Glenn A Walter

    Prof. Glenn A Walter

    University of Florida, USA

    Liesbeth Geerts Ossevoort PhD

    Liesbeth Geerts-Ossevoort PhD

    Global director MR Clinical Science at Philips

    Explore our latest innovations

    Explore our portfolio of radiology workflow solutions and smart connected imaging systems designed to enhance clinical confidence, boost staff confidence and proficiency, champion patient needs, and deliver lifetime customer value.

      Philips is committed to advance the state of precision diagnosis with customer- and patient-centric MR solutions that deliver clear care pathways and predicable outcomes.

      Jump into our virtual space and visit the MR booth

      Demo video of the new MR product

      Philips MR 7700

      Demo video of the new MR smartspeed

      Philips SmartSpeed

      Demo video of the new MR workspace

      Philips MR Workspace

      Kathy OReilly

      Kathy O’Reilly

      Kathy.Oreilly@philips.com

      +1 (978) 221-8919

      Twitter: @kathyoreilly

      1.  According to the definition of AI from the EU High-Level Expert Group.

      *510K pending, not available for sale in the USA.

