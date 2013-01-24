Startpagina
Recycling passports

Recycling passports
Nuclear Medicine - PET

Please find herewith the recycling passports for Nuclear Medicine PET products.
 

Gemini GXL Gantry

  
Gemini GXL (PET) 4535 679 756814535 679 756914535 679 71891


Gemini Patient Couch and GSU and Inbore Lifter

  
Gemini Patient Couch and GSU and Inbore Lifter 4535 679 008814535 679 589514535 679 87121


Gemini TF

  
Gemini TF 4535 679 83931


Gemini TF Big Bore PET Gantry

  
Gemini TF Big Bore PET Gantry 4535-674-79851 to 9


Gemini TF Big Bore Patient Table (Sirius), GSU, & Catchers

  
Gemini TF Big Bore Patient Table (Sirius), GSU, & Catchers 4535-674-9178x4535-674-7876x4535-674-9128x4535-674-9173x4535-674-9174x


Gemini TF Big Bore CIRS Cabinet

  
Gemini TF Big Bore CIRS Cabinet 4535-675-30901 to 9


Gemini TF Big Bore PRS Cabinet

  
Gemini TF Big Bore PRS Cabinet 4535-675-28471 to 9


Gemini TF Big Bore PET/CT Host Cabinet

  
Gemini TF Big Bore PET/CT Host Cabinet 4535-675-25221 to 9


Gemini Dual and 16 Power PET Gantry

  
Gemini Dual and 16 Power PET Gantry 4535 679 008914535 679 58961

 

