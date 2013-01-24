Startpagina
Woman and man sleeping on a bed

For your patients with OSA

Our latest innovation for enhanced efficiencies along the OSA journey

Philips DreamStation 2 Auto CPAP Advanced

Success. By design.

Simplified. Intuitive. Connected.

 

DreamStation 2 Auto CPAP Advanced, our next evolution in integrated sleep solutions, is designed to provide enhanced operational efficiencies at every step of the OSA journey. Home delivery and remote setup options, auto algorithms designed to reduce callbacks and streamlined patient management services can help drive adherence while allowing you to focus on managing other patient needs.

Solutions at every stage of the OSA journey

Icon of patient and doctor

Patient setup

and training
Arrow pointing to the right
Icon of patient
Initiation
Second arrow pointing to the right
Icon of person on the phone
Ongoing compliance
Patient and doctor

Patient setup and training

 

Flexibility in the setup process allows you to choose the approach that is best for your business, including home delivery and remote setup or a streamlined guided setup on the device.
1. Out-of-the-box, no-touch setup1

 

  • Accept data-driven defaults
  • Personalize remotely with Care Orchestrator

 

2. Streamlined, low-touch, first-ever guided setup on the device

 

Simplified training: The CPAP features intuitive navigation of comfort features and settings, along with easy handling of the device.
Image of device settings
Patient

Initiation

 

DreamStation 2 Auto CPAP Advanced features clinically proven auto algorithms,2 expanded patient control of starting pressure with new Ramp Plus and a micro-flexible 12mm heated tube designed for greater freedom of movement.
Three easy-to-access comfort settings: Live adjustments of Ramp Plus, humidification and heated tube temperature while therapy is running are included.

 

  • DreamStation 2 Auto CPAP Advanced is the only CPAP brand to offer expanded patient control of starting pressure with our new Ramp Plus feature. This may also help reduce callbacks and adjustments to minimum pressure prescriptions.

 

Micro-flexible 12mm heated tube: Philips smallest diameter tubing is designed to be comfortable and offer greater freedom of movement. 

 

Smart advanced auto algorithms: Proprietary algorithms automatically adjust pressure to provide personalized therapy and treat AHIs at lower pressures.3
Image of touch screen
Person on the phone

Ongoing compliance

 

Enhanced connected services can help patients self-manage, notify you of patients at risk of noncompliance and enable on-demand Rx changes.
Read more ›

Enhanced connectivity: Integrated cell modem with automatic Bluetooth pairing enables remote setup and easy access to data for both your care team and your patients.

 

  • On-demand prescription changes
  • Remote troubleshooting through Performance Check

 

Philips Care Orchestrator: Drive collaboration among your team with patient insights delivered straight to smartphones, tablets or PCs.

 

Adherence Profiler: Get notifications if a patient is at risk of noncompliance during a 90-day period.
image of arrow pointing up with 283% inside of the arrow
Philips DreamMapper app keeps patients engaged with easy access to coaching to drive ongoing compliance by 283%.4

DreamStation 2 Auto CPAP Advanced

Our next evolution in integrated sleep solutions

DreamStation 2 Auto CPAP Advanced is designed to help you and your patients succeed…together

 

Streamlined setup

Choose home delivery with remote, no-touch setup by accepting the data-driven default settings to help save time.

 

Ramp Plus for patient comfort

With Ramp Plus, our algorithms treat patients at lower pressures than a leading brand and are designed to enhance comfort the first night and beyond.3

 

Micro-flexible 12mm heated tube

Philips smallest-diameter tubing is designed to be comfortable and offer patients greater freedom of movement.

 

Enhanced connectivity

Integrated cell modem with automatic Bluetooth pairing enables remote setup
Hand pushing button

DreamStation 2 Auto CPAP Advanced

Designed to provide enhanced efficiencies and comfort

DreamStation 2 features video
Icon of person on the phone

Sleep is
everything

 

Sleep is everything – and that’s why we’re giving it our everything to support patients and providers at every stage of the OSA journey.
Woman and man sitting up on bed

References:

 

1. Assumes acceptance of smart, default settings. Alternatively, you can set up prescriptions entirely via CO with no device touch.

 

2. Gagnadoux F, Pevernagie D, Jennum P, Lon N, Loiodice C, Tamisier R, van Mierlo P, Trzepizur W, Neddermann M, Machleit A, Jasko J, Pépin JL. Validation of the System One RemStar Auto A-Flex for Obstructive Sleep Apnea Treatment and Detection of Residual Apnea-Hypopnea Index: A European Randomized Trial. J Clin Sleep Med. 2017 Feb 15;13(2):283-290. doi: 10.5664/jcsm.6464. PMID: 27784415; PMCID: PMC5263084. Kushida CA, Berry RB, Blau A, Crabtree T, Fietze I, Kryger MH, Kuna ST, Pegram GV Jr, Penzel T. Positive airway pressure initiation: a randomized controlled trial to assess the impact of therapy mode and titration process on efficacy, adherence, and outcomes. Sleep. 2011 Aug 1;34(8):1083-92. doi: 10.5665/SLEEP.1166. PMID: 21804670; PMCID: PMC3138163.

 

3. Hertegonne KB, Rombaut B, Houtmeyers P, Van Maele G, Pevernagie DA. Titration efficacy of two auto-adjustable continuous positive airway pressure devices using different flow limitation-based algorithms. Respiration. 2008;75(1):48-54. doi: 10.1159/000103515. Epub

2007 Jun 1. PMID: 17541262. Nolan GM, Ryan S, O’Connor TM, McNicholas WT. Comparison of three auto-adjusting positive pressure devices in patients with sleep apnoea. Eur Respir J. 2006 Jul;28(1):159-64. doi: 10.1183/09031936.06.00127205. Epub 2006 Mar 29. PMID: 16571610. Nieves Navarro Soriano, Mikel Azpiazu Blocona, Javier Carrillo Hernández-Rubio, Raquel Cobos Campos, Ainhoa Alvarez Ruiz de Larrinaga, Bereniç Murià Diaz David Diez Fuente, Carlos Javier Egea Santaolalla. The Effective Pressure of the CPAP Titration Depends on the APAP Device Used. Poster at SEPAR Convention (Spain). May 2018. Javier Carrillo Hernandez-Rubio, Mikel Azpiazu Blocona, David Diez Fuente, Nieves Berlen Navarro Soriano, Laura Cancelo Diaz, Lourdes Guerra Martin, Raquel Cobos Campos, Carlos Javier Egea Santaolalla. Validity of the CPAP Automatic Titration in our Sleep Unit. Poster at SEPAR Convention (Spain). May 2018.

 

4. 46% of DreamMapper patients went on to achieve adequate adherence within 90 days versus 12% for the Standard Care group, a relative increase of 283.33%. In a retrospective review conducted by Philips Respironics of the EncoreAnywhere database (white paper) of struggling patients (n=24,176).

