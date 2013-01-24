Three easy-to-access comfort settings: Live adjustments of Ramp Plus, humidification and heated tube temperature while therapy is running are included.

DreamStation 2 Auto CPAP Advanced is the only CPAP brand to offer expanded patient control of starting pressure with our new Ramp Plus feature. This may also help reduce callbacks and adjustments to minimum pressure prescriptions.

Micro-flexible 12mm heated tube: Philips smallest diameter tubing is designed to be comfortable and offer greater freedom of movement.

Smart advanced auto algorithms: Proprietary algorithms automatically adjust pressure to provide personalized therapy and treat AHIs at lower pressures.3