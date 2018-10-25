Internationale toptalenten enthousiast over Philips

Ten top talents from ten different countries who visit ten hotspots in the Brainport region within a week: That's the Tech Xperience Week in a nutshell. Philips was also visited by this group of talents. They got a look behind the scenes at HTC36 and 33, where they were taken into the software world of Philips and received an AR/VR demo and interactive workshop. All ten talents were selected after an extensive international recruitment campaign in June. The Tech Xperience Week is part of a major international marketing campaign by Brainport.

The ten candidates who eventually obtained a 'golden ticket' come from Argentina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Germany, Egypt, Greece, Hungary, India, Ukraine and Serbia. The ages range from 24 to 58 years. Brainport Eindhoven's ambition is to solve global social challenges with technology. To achieve this ambition, technology companies from Eindhoven and the surrounding area are constantly looking for talents to fill the almost 3,000 vacancies in Brainport Eindhoven.