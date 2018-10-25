Startpagina
Nieuwscentrum
okt 25, 2018

Internationale toptalenten enthousiast over Philips

For English see below

Tien toptalenten uit tien verschillende landen die tien hotspots binnen de Brainport regio bezoeken binnen een week. Dat is de Tech Xperience Week in een notendop. Ook Philips kreeg bezoek van deze groep talenten. Ze kregen een kijkje in de keuken bij HTC36 en 33, waar ze werden meegenomen in de softwarewereld van Philips en een AR/VR-demo en interactieve workshop kregen. Alle tien zijn ze geselecteerd na een uitgebreide internationale wervingscampagne in juni. De Tech Xperience Week is onderdeel van een grote internationale marketingcampagne van Brainport. 

 

De tien kandidaten die uiteindelijk een ‘golden ticket’ wisten te bemachtigen komen uit Argentinië, Brazilië, Bulgarije, Duitsland, Egypte, Griekenland, Hongarije, India, Oekraïne en Servië. De leeftijden lopen uiteen van 24 t/m 58 jaar. Brainport Eindhoven heeft als ambitie om wereldwijde maatschappelijke uitdagingen met technologie op te lossen. Om die ambitie te realiseren zijn techbedrijven uit Eindhoven en wijde omgeving continu op zoek naar talenten om de bijna 3.000 vacatures in Brainport Eindhoven in te vullen. 
We werken graag mee aan dit soort mooie initiatieven met zo’n grote reikwijdte. Technisch talent aantrekken en behouden, is heel belangrijk voor ons bedrijf.

Suzanne Verzijden

HR-directeur Philips Benelux

Ambassadeurs creëren

Suzanne Verzijden, HR-directeur Philips Benelux: “We werken graag mee aan dit soort mooie initiatieven met zo’n grote reikwijdte. Technisch talent aantrekken en behouden, is heel belangrijk voor ons bedrijf. Voor onze missie om in 2025 jaarlijks het leven van 3 miljard mensen wereldwijd te verbeteren, hebben we niet alleen nu, maar zeker ook in de toekomst goede en gedreven mensen nodig. We laten talenten graag zien wat we hier doen en hoe we hier werken. Zo hopen we ze te stimuleren en te enthousiasmeren. Niet alleen om hier eventueel zelf te komen werken, maar ook als ambassadeurs. En die creëren we hiermee.”
Ik kende Philips van naam en wist het een en ander van het bedrijf, maar nu ik hier zelf ben, merk ik pas hoe goed Philips bij me past.

Krystyna Isakova

Data scientist uit Oekraïne

Die opzet is geslaagd, want stuk voor stuk zijn de tien toptalenten razend enthousiast. Krystyna Isakova, een dertigjare data scientist uit Oekraïne, is onder de indruk van de hele week en van Philips in het bijzonder. “Ik kende Philips van naam en wist het een en ander van het bedrijf, maar nu ik hier zelf ben, merk ik pas hoe goed Philips bij me past. Mijn eigen interesse ligt bij gezondheidszorg en de oplossingen voor de toekomst; precies waar dit bedrijf zich mee bezig houdt. Bovendien vind ik de werkomgeving heel prettig en is iedereen die ik hier tegenkom ontzettend heel vriendelijk.” 

Positieve verrassing

Dat onderschrijven ook de deelnemers Luis Henrique Weisshemer Costa (24) uit Brazilië en Tim Shuermann (26) uit Duitsland. Deze bijna afstuderende engineers kenden elkaar niet voor deze week, maar hebben elkaar helemaal gevonden. En ze komen bijna woorden te kort om hun ervaringen te omschrijven. Costa: “Ik kende Philips helemaal niet als health tech bedrijf! De richting die het bedrijf is ingeslagen, komt voor mij als een complete verrassing. Maar wel een heel positieve! Het gaat hier echt over maatschappelijke thema’s. En dat neem ik zeker mee naar huis.” Shuermann was al een klein beetje bekend met Brainport en met Philips. “Maar wat ik hier zie en meemaak overtreft al mijn verwachtingen. Het is de hele manier van werken, het ecosysteem binnen Brainport en de bereidheid om open te zijn en informatie te delen. Met elkaar, maar ook met ons. Dat zie je volgens mij nergens anders.”

International top talents enthusiastic about Philips

Ten top talents from ten different countries who visit ten hotspots in the Brainport region within a week: That's the Tech Xperience Week in a nutshell. Philips was also visited by this group of talents. They got a look behind the scenes at HTC36 and 33, where they were taken into the software world of Philips and received an AR/VR demo and interactive workshop. All ten talents were selected after an extensive international recruitment campaign in June. The Tech Xperience Week is part of a major international marketing campaign by Brainport. 

 

The ten candidates who eventually obtained a 'golden ticket' come from Argentina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Germany, Egypt, Greece, Hungary, India, Ukraine and Serbia. The ages range from 24 to 58 years. Brainport Eindhoven's ambition is to solve global social challenges with technology. To achieve this ambition, technology companies from Eindhoven and the surrounding area are constantly looking for talents to fill the almost 3,000 vacancies in Brainport Eindhoven.
We like to participate in this kind of great initiative with such a wide scope. Attracting and retaining technical talent is very important to our company

Suzanne Verzijden

HR Director Philips Benelux

Creating ambassadors

Suzanne Verzijden, Head of HR Philips Benelux: "We are happy to participate in this kind of great initiative with such a wide scope. Attracting and retaining technical talent is very important to our company. Our mission to improve the lives of 3 billion people worldwide every year by 2025 requires good and motivated people, not only now, but certainly in the future as well. We like to show talents what we do here and how we work here. In this way we hope to stimulate and enthuse them. Not only for them to come and work here, but we also hope to enthuse them as ambassadors.”
I knew Philips by name and knew a few things about the company, but now that I am here myself, I only notice how well Philips suits me.

Krystyna Isakova

Data scientist from Ukraine

This set-up has succeeded, because each and every one of the ten top talents is extremely enthusiastic. Krystyna Isakova, a thirty-year-old data scientist from Ukraine, has been impressed by the whole week and by Philips in particular. "I knew Philips by name and knew a few things about the company, but now that I am here myself, I only notice how well Philips suits me. My own interest lies in healthcare and the solutions for the future; exactly what this company is doing. Moreover, I find the working environment very pleasant and everyone I meet here is extremely friendly. 

Positive surprise

The participants Luis Henrique Weisshemer Costa (24) from Brazil and Tim Shuermann (26) from Germany also endorse this. These almost-graduating engineers didn't know each other before this week, but have found each other completely. They describe their experiences as ‘fantastic’. Costa: "I didn't know Philips at all as a health tech company! The direction the company has taken, comes as a complete surprise to me. But a very positive one! This is really about social themes. And I'll certainly take that home with me.” Shuermann was already a little familiar with Brainport and Philips. "But what I see and experience here exceeds all my expectations. It is the whole way of working, the ecosystem within Brainport and the willingness to be open and to share information. With each other, but also with us. I don't think you see that anywhere else.”

