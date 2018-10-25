Internationale toptalenten enthousiast over Philips

Tien toptalenten uit tien verschillende landen die tien hotspots binnen de Brainport regio bezoeken binnen een week. Dat is de Tech Xperience Week in een notendop. Ook Philips kreeg bezoek van deze groep talenten. Ze kregen een kijkje in de keuken bij HTC36 en 33, waar ze werden meegenomen in de softwarewereld van Philips en een AR/VR-demo en interactieve workshop kregen. Alle tien zijn ze geselecteerd na een uitgebreide internationale wervingscampagne in juni. De Tech Xperience Week is onderdeel van een grote internationale marketingcampagne van Brainport.
De tien kandidaten die uiteindelijk een ‘golden ticket’ wisten te bemachtigen komen uit Argentinië, Brazilië, Bulgarije, Duitsland, Egypte, Griekenland, Hongarije, India, Oekraïne en Servië. De leeftijden lopen uiteen van 24 t/m 58 jaar. Brainport Eindhoven heeft als ambitie om wereldwijde maatschappelijke uitdagingen met technologie op te lossen. Om die ambitie te realiseren zijn techbedrijven uit Eindhoven en wijde omgeving continu op zoek naar talenten om de bijna 3.000 vacatures in Brainport Eindhoven in te vullen.
We werken graag mee aan dit soort mooie initiatieven met zo’n grote reikwijdte. Technisch talent aantrekken en behouden, is heel belangrijk voor ons bedrijf.
Suzanne Verzijden
HR-directeur Philips Benelux
Ik kende Philips van naam en wist het een en ander van het bedrijf, maar nu ik hier zelf ben, merk ik pas hoe goed Philips bij me past.
Krystyna Isakova
Data scientist uit Oekraïne
Ten top talents from ten different countries who visit ten hotspots in the Brainport region within a week: That's the Tech Xperience Week in a nutshell. Philips was also visited by this group of talents. They got a look behind the scenes at HTC36 and 33, where they were taken into the software world of Philips and received an AR/VR demo and interactive workshop. All ten talents were selected after an extensive international recruitment campaign in June. The Tech Xperience Week is part of a major international marketing campaign by Brainport.
The ten candidates who eventually obtained a 'golden ticket' come from Argentina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Germany, Egypt, Greece, Hungary, India, Ukraine and Serbia. The ages range from 24 to 58 years. Brainport Eindhoven's ambition is to solve global social challenges with technology. To achieve this ambition, technology companies from Eindhoven and the surrounding area are constantly looking for talents to fill the almost 3,000 vacancies in Brainport Eindhoven.
We like to participate in this kind of great initiative with such a wide scope. Attracting and retaining technical talent is very important to our company
Suzanne Verzijden
HR Director Philips Benelux
I knew Philips by name and knew a few things about the company, but now that I am here myself, I only notice how well Philips suits me.
Krystyna Isakova
Data scientist from Ukraine
Communications Manager Philips Innovation Center Eindhoven
Tel.: +31 6 24856782