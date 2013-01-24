Startpagina
Philips - Klik hier om naar de startpagina te gaan

Zoektermen

Algemene zorg
Algemene zorg en verslechtering van de patiënt

Philips-oplossingen voor algemene zorg
Uitgebreide oplossingen om verslechtering van de patiënt te behandelen

Slimme patiëntenzorg en klinische intelligentie waar en wanneer u die nodig hebt

De afdeling algemene zorg omvat een breed scala aan patiënten met verschillende aandoeningen en behoeften. Patiënten die ernstiger ziek zijn, onverwachte klinische verslechtering en een hoger aantal patiënten per verpleegkundige betekenen dat het werk dat uw personeel doet, steeds moeilijker wordt.

We werken met u samen om oplossingen te vinden die kunnen helpen bij het identificeren van mogelijke verslechtering van de patiënt en deze af te stemmen op de behoeften en doelstellingen van uw organisatie. Onze portfolio van producten, oplossingen en diensten varieert van geavanceerde technologie, apparaten en klinische algoritmen tot klinische diensten, training en onderwijs die kunnen worden ingezet als een uitgebreide oplossing die tegemoetkomt aan uw specifieke behoeften bij de minder acute patiëntenzorg.

We helpen u problemen in de zorg te verhelpen, zoals:

  • niet-opgemerkte verslechtering van de patiënt
  • gemiste acute voorvallen
  • hartstilstand, sepsis en ademnood
  • late of ineffectieve respons en interventies
Neem contact op
Blijf op de hoogte van de Algemene Zorg

Er is een werkelijke behoefte aan verandering in de algemene zorg

Mortaliteitspictogram

Elk jaar 440.000

sterfgevallen als gevolg van te voorkomen medische fouten in de VS.1
IC-pictogram

8% tot 12%

van de ziekenhuisopnames zijn gerelateerd aan medische fouten en met de gezondheidszorg samenhangende bijwerkingen.2
Monitorpictogram

Drie keer meer

overleden patiënten in 30 dagen op de algemene afdeling die abnormale vitale waarden ontwikkelen.3
Pictogram van algemene afdeling

85%

van alle sterfgevallen vindt plaats buiten de IC op de algemene afdeling.4
Pictogram infectie

70% minder

gerichte ziekenhuisinfecties zijn mogelijk wanneer zorgteams zich bewust zijn van infectieproblemen en maatregelen nemen om deze te voorkomen.7
Pictogram hartslag

66%

van de patiënten met hartstilstand vertonen tot 6 uur van tevoren abnormale verschijnselen, maar in slechts 25% van de gevallen wordt er een arts gewaarschuwd.6

Onze uitgebreide oplossing bij verslechtering van de patiënt


Een aanpasbare portfolio van producten, software, technologieën en mensen om u te helpen een effectieve oplossing te bouwen, te beheren en te optimaliseren voor het detecteren en reageren op verslechtering van de patiënt buiten de IC-afdeling.

Lees hoe we u kunnen helpen een geoptimaliseerd programma voor patiëntbewaking en besluitvorming te implementeren.

Praat met een verkoper
Blijf op de hoogte in de Algemene zorg

Evaluatie

Een beoordeling van behoeften in 360 graden op klinische, workflow- en technische aspecten

Vastlegging

Vitale-functiedata worden automatisch vastgelegd aan het bed en bij mobiele patiënten met EMR-integratie

Analyse

Hulpmiddelen voor beslissingsondersteuning en geautomatiseerde EWS-berekeningen die zijn ontworpen voor klinische inzichten waar actie op kan worden ondernomen

Actie

Aangepaste waarschuwingen voor respons op acute gebeurtenissen en hulpmiddelen voor veranderingsbeheer om actie te ondernemen

Oplossingen om uw pad naar betere zorg te ondersteunen

Patiëntbewaking
Patiëntmonitoren die betrouwbaarheid combineren met functionaliteit, om artsen in staat te stellen met één druk op een scherm de uitgebreide informatie te krijgen die ze nodig hebben
Draagbare bewaking
Draagbare apparaten met draadloze technologie die data verzenden waar dat nodig is, terwijl patiënten meer mobiliteit en vrijheid krijgen
Beheer van voorvalmeldingen
Software voor het beheer van voorvalmeldingen biedt een uniform beeld van de medische toestand van elke patiënt, vanaf vrijwel elke locatie, op vrijwel elk apparaat
Vroege waarschuwingssignalen (EWS)
Geautomatiseerde systemen voor vroege waarschuwingen om zorgverleners te helpen tekenen van een potentiële verslechtering van de patiënt op te merken en in een vroeg stadium te interveniëren
EMR/ADT-connectiviteit
Geïntegreerde EMR/ADT-connectiviteitsoplossingen op maat ontworpen voor implementatie op organisatieniveau en ontwikkeld ter ondersteuning van uitgebreide medische dossiers
Klinische diensten en ondersteuning
Klinische services en ondersteuning afgestemd op de doelstellingen van uw organisatie, samen met veranderingsbeheer om zowel de klinische zorg als de operationele effectiviteit te helpen verbeteren

Ontdek meer in de algemene zorg

Waarom zou u overwegen om geautomatiseerde EWS te implementeren?

Waarom zou u overwegen om geautomatiseerde EWS te implementeren? Motiverende factoren die uw organisatie zou kunnen delen. 


Bekijk deze en andere video's met EWS-advies en inzichten van klinische leidinggevenden

Snelle reactie op klinische verslechtering met automatische vroege waarschuwingsscores


Meer informatie over de voordelen

Elke maatregel bij ademhaling is van belang        

 

Lees hoe de respiratiefrequentie een vroege indicator kan zijn van de verslechtering van de patiënt

Mandy Jones, Assistant director van de Nursing Betsi Cadwaladr University health board

Het General Hospital in Bangor, Verenigd Koninkrijk, meldt een vermindering van het aantal ernstige voorvallen met 35%8 door de implementatie van Philips IntelliVue Guardian.

 

Video bekijken

Het General Hospital in Bangor, Verenigd Koninkrijk, meldt een vermindering van het aantal ernstige voorvallen met 35%8 door de implementatie van Philips IntelliVue Guardian.


Video bekijken
De technologie van Philips voor een vroege waarschuwingsscore heeft geleid tot een vermindering van het aantal noodgevallen bij patiënten in het Saratoga Hospital in New York

Bekijk hoe de technologie van Philips voor een vroege waarschuwingsscore heeft geleid tot een vermindering van het aantal noodgevallen bij patiënten in het Saratoga Hospital in New York


Video bekijken
Slimme bewaking van vitale waarden en EWS

Vragen en antwoorden: Slimme bewaking van vitale waarden en EWS


Artikel lezen

Geautomatiseerde EWS maakt een aanzienlijk verschil8


Lees het Effect van een geautomatiseerd meldingssysteem voor verslechterende patiënten op klinische resultaten

Geautomatiseerde EWS maakt een aanzienlijk verschil8


Lees het Effect van een geautomatiseerd meldingssysteem voor verslechterende patiënten op klinische resultaten

Referenties


1. James, JT. A New, Evidence-based Estimate of Patient Harms Associated with Hospital Care. Journal of Patient Safety: September 2013 - Volume 9 - Issue 3 - p 122–128.)

2. Word Health Organization Europa

3. Fuhrmann L, Lippert A, Perner A, Østergaard D. Resuscitation. 2008 Jun;77(3):325-30. Epub 2008 Mar 14. PMID: 18342422 [PubMed - geïndexeerd voor MEDLINE]

4. Lippincott, Williams en Wilkins, 2012

5. Mok, W et al. Attitudes towards vital signs monitoring in the detection of clinical deterioration: scale development and survey of ward nurses. Int J Qual Health Care (2015) 27 (3): 207-213.

6. Franklin C, Mathew J. Developing strategies to prevent in hospital cardiac arrest: analyzing responses of physicians and nurses in the hours before the event. Crit Care Med. 1994;22(2):244-247

7. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR): Vital Signs: Central Line--Associated Blood Stream Infections --- United States, 2001, 2008, and 2009. 4 maart 2011 / 60(08);243-248. www.cdc.gov/mmwr/preview/mmwrhtml/mm6008a4.htm

8. Subbe, C.P., Duller, B. & Bellomo, R. Crit Care (2017) 21: 52. doi:10.1186/s13054-017-1635-z
1
Selecteer je interessegebied
2
Contactgegevens

We gaan graag met je in gesprek.

Hoe kunnen we je helpen?

1
2
Contactgegevens

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand