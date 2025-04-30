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SmartFit Knee coil

MRI coils

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The Smart Fit Knee coil offers high quality diagnostic imaging while being lightweight and easy to use. The Smart Fit knee coil is 20% lighter than predicate dS Knee coil and integrates with the dedicated mattress to provide improved patient comfort. The compact design of the Smart Fit knee coil makes it easy to handle, with a visual alignment guide to simplify patient positioning, enabling up to 10% faster patient setup time when switching between left to right or right to left knee scan.

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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

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