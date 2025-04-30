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Smart Fit Shoulder coil

MRI coils

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The Smart Fit shoulder coil offers high quality diagnostic imaging while being lightweight and easy to use. This coil is part of the patient-centric workflows offered by Philips MR scanners, with a lightweight and patient-friendly design. The semi-open design accommodates larger shoulder joint and applies AI reconstruction at the source of the signal to remove noise and preserve detail. This combination delivers a more comfortable scanning experience for patients and can deliver up to a 10% reduction in patient set-up time [1]

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  • 1, Compared to 1.5T MSK 16 (dual coil set up).

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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

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