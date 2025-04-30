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Smart Fit Torso Cardiac coil

MRI coils

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The Smart Fit TorsoCardiac coil offers high quality imaging on a variety of anatomies, while being lightweight and flexible. This coil is part of the patient-centric workflows offered by Philips MR scanners, with a lightweight and patient-friendly design that can be carried in only one hand – offering a staff-friendly experience that simplifies patient positioning. It can bend more than 90 degrees in all directions and offers 55cm of coverage to fit many anatomies, including cardiac, abdomen, pelvis and whole-body.

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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

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