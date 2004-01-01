9 to 4 MHz extended operating frequency range. Steerable pulsed wave and color Doppler, Color Power Angio, Freehand 3D, Panoramic, SonoCT, and XRES imaging*. General purpose small adult and pediatric abdominal, obstetrical, and gynecological applications. Supports biopsy guide capabilities * All features not available on all systems.
We gaan graag met je in gesprek.
Hoe kunnen we je helpen?
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
U kunt onze website het beste bekijken met de nieuwste versie van Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome of Firefox.