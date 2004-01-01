Zoektermen

EPIQ7 X7-2 xMATRIX Array with PureWave crystal technology

Transducer

Bekijk soortgelijke producten

2D matrix array with 2,500 elements. 7 to 2 MHz extended operating frequency range. 2D, biplane (Live xPlane), triggered full volume, Live Volume Imaging and Live 3D Echo (EPIQ 7, iE33, iU22), color Doppler and PW Doppler with 2D, biplane and 3D, XRES, and Harmonic Imaging. Neonatal and pediatric cardiology applications (EPIQ 7, iE33). Epicardial imaging (iE33). Pediatric abdomen, neonatal head, and fetal echo (iU22).

Neem contact op
Kenmerken
-

-

-

-

-

-

-
  • -
Bekijk alle kenmerken
-

-

-

-

-

-

-
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. Alle rechten voorbehouden.

U kunt onze website het beste bekijken met de nieuwste versie van Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome of Firefox.