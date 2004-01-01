12 to 4 MHz extended frequency range. Field of view: 90°. 2D, steerable PW Doppler and CW Doppler, High PRF Doppler, Color Doppler, Tissue Doppler, XRES, and Harmonic Imaging. Pediatric and adult cardiology applications. Epicardial imaging.
We gaan graag met je in gesprek.
Hoe kunnen we je helpen?
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
U kunt onze website het beste bekijken met de nieuwste versie van Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome of Firefox.