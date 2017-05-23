A CPR tool that has been designed to improve CPR delivery. Available as a fully integrated option with the HeartStart MRx and HeartStart FR3, it offers several vital advances, based on AHA Guidelines for CPR, and input from Q-CPR users.
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.
Easy to use, fast to respond || Get corrective feedback
Easy from the start
Q-CPR is simple to set up and easy to use. It complements your ALS or BLS skills with objective performance data you can use to fine-tune your CPR technique – to help you enhance the quality of CPR performed and reduce treatment variability. With Q-CPR, you know that you’re pressing hard enough, deep enough, and fast enough.
Easy from the start
Q-CPR is simple to set up and easy to use. It complements your ALS or BLS skills with objective performance data you can use to fine-tune your CPR technique – to help you enhance the quality of CPR performed and reduce treatment variability. With Q-CPR, you know that you’re pressing hard enough, deep enough, and fast enough.
Easy from the start
Q-CPR is simple to set up and easy to use. It complements your ALS or BLS skills with objective performance data you can use to fine-tune your CPR technique – to help you enhance the quality of CPR performed and reduce treatment variability. With Q-CPR, you know that you’re pressing hard enough, deep enough, and fast enough.
Rich clinical information, driving pa... || Get corrective feedback
Objective data you can use to achieve high-quality CPR
When used in combination with Philips HeartStart Event Review Pro clinical software, Q-CPR is a comprehensive and flexible retrospective data review tool for debriefing, training, and continuous improvement. Event Review Pro captures and stores an entire code – including Q-CPR data for post-event review.
Objective data you can use to achieve high-quality CPR
When used in combination with Philips HeartStart Event Review Pro clinical software, Q-CPR is a comprehensive and flexible retrospective data review tool for debriefing, training, and continuous improvement. Event Review Pro captures and stores an entire code – including Q-CPR data for post-event review.
Objective data you can use to achieve high-quality CPR
When used in combination with Philips HeartStart Event Review Pro clinical software, Q-CPR is a comprehensive and flexible retrospective data review tool for debriefing, training, and continuous improvement. Event Review Pro captures and stores an entire code – including Q-CPR data for post-event review.
Built to endure, designed to evolve || Get corrective feedback
Optimized for AHA 2010 CPR Guidelines
Philips HeartStart MRx monitor/defibrillators and HeartStart FR3 AEDs with Q-CPR incorporate the AHA/ERC 2010 Guidelines and we’re committed to supporting the expert recommendations from these international thought leaders in resuscitation and emergency cardiac care.
Optimized for AHA 2010 CPR Guidelines
Philips HeartStart MRx monitor/defibrillators and HeartStart FR3 AEDs with Q-CPR incorporate the AHA/ERC 2010 Guidelines and we’re committed to supporting the expert recommendations from these international thought leaders in resuscitation and emergency cardiac care.
Optimized for AHA 2010 CPR Guidelines
Philips HeartStart MRx monitor/defibrillators and HeartStart FR3 AEDs with Q-CPR incorporate the AHA/ERC 2010 Guidelines and we’re committed to supporting the expert recommendations from these international thought leaders in resuscitation and emergency cardiac care.
Comprehensive audio feedback to suppo... || Get corrective feedback
Comprehensive audio feedback to support visual cues
Q-CPR offers protocol management and enhanced visual feedback in code view or AED mode on the HeartStart MRx display. You can turn voice prompts ON or OFF depending on your protocol and the environment where you’re delivering CPR.
Comprehensive audio feedback to support visual cues
Q-CPR offers protocol management and enhanced visual feedback in code view or AED mode on the HeartStart MRx display. You can turn voice prompts ON or OFF depending on your protocol and the environment where you’re delivering CPR.
Comprehensive audio feedback to support visual cues
Q-CPR offers protocol management and enhanced visual feedback in code view or AED mode on the HeartStart MRx display. You can turn voice prompts ON or OFF depending on your protocol and the environment where you’re delivering CPR.
Uniquely provides corrective guidance || Get corrective feedback
Uniquely provides corrective guidance
The Q-CPR measurement and feedback tool uniquely provides corrective guidance on both the compression and ventilation components of CPR to help you reduce the likelihood of hyperventilation during resuscitation.
Uniquely provides corrective guidance
The Q-CPR measurement and feedback tool uniquely provides corrective guidance on both the compression and ventilation components of CPR to help you reduce the likelihood of hyperventilation during resuscitation.
Uniquely provides corrective guidance
The Q-CPR measurement and feedback tool uniquely provides corrective guidance on both the compression and ventilation components of CPR to help you reduce the likelihood of hyperventilation during resuscitation.
Q-CPR report card || Get corrective feedback
Q-CPR report card
When used in combination with Philips HeartStart Event Review Pro clinical software, Q-CPR is a comprehensive and flexible retrospective data review tool for debriefing, training, and continuous improvement. Event Review Pro captures and stores an entire code – including Q-CPR data for post-event review. and follow-up debriefings.
Q-CPR report card
When used in combination with Philips HeartStart Event Review Pro clinical software, Q-CPR is a comprehensive and flexible retrospective data review tool for debriefing, training, and continuous improvement. Event Review Pro captures and stores an entire code – including Q-CPR data for post-event review. and follow-up debriefings.
Q-CPR report card
When used in combination with Philips HeartStart Event Review Pro clinical software, Q-CPR is a comprehensive and flexible retrospective data review tool for debriefing, training, and continuous improvement. Event Review Pro captures and stores an entire code – including Q-CPR data for post-event review. and follow-up debriefings.
Easy to use, fast to respond || Get corrective feedback
Rich clinical information, driving pa... || Get corrective feedback
Built to endure, designed to evolve || Get corrective feedback
Comprehensive audio feedback to suppo... || Get corrective feedback
Easy to use, fast to respond || Get corrective feedback
Easy from the start
Q-CPR is simple to set up and easy to use. It complements your ALS or BLS skills with objective performance data you can use to fine-tune your CPR technique – to help you enhance the quality of CPR performed and reduce treatment variability. With Q-CPR, you know that you’re pressing hard enough, deep enough, and fast enough.
Easy from the start
Q-CPR is simple to set up and easy to use. It complements your ALS or BLS skills with objective performance data you can use to fine-tune your CPR technique – to help you enhance the quality of CPR performed and reduce treatment variability. With Q-CPR, you know that you’re pressing hard enough, deep enough, and fast enough.
Easy from the start
Q-CPR is simple to set up and easy to use. It complements your ALS or BLS skills with objective performance data you can use to fine-tune your CPR technique – to help you enhance the quality of CPR performed and reduce treatment variability. With Q-CPR, you know that you’re pressing hard enough, deep enough, and fast enough.
Rich clinical information, driving pa... || Get corrective feedback
Objective data you can use to achieve high-quality CPR
When used in combination with Philips HeartStart Event Review Pro clinical software, Q-CPR is a comprehensive and flexible retrospective data review tool for debriefing, training, and continuous improvement. Event Review Pro captures and stores an entire code – including Q-CPR data for post-event review.
Objective data you can use to achieve high-quality CPR
When used in combination with Philips HeartStart Event Review Pro clinical software, Q-CPR is a comprehensive and flexible retrospective data review tool for debriefing, training, and continuous improvement. Event Review Pro captures and stores an entire code – including Q-CPR data for post-event review.
Objective data you can use to achieve high-quality CPR
When used in combination with Philips HeartStart Event Review Pro clinical software, Q-CPR is a comprehensive and flexible retrospective data review tool for debriefing, training, and continuous improvement. Event Review Pro captures and stores an entire code – including Q-CPR data for post-event review.
Built to endure, designed to evolve || Get corrective feedback
Optimized for AHA 2010 CPR Guidelines
Philips HeartStart MRx monitor/defibrillators and HeartStart FR3 AEDs with Q-CPR incorporate the AHA/ERC 2010 Guidelines and we’re committed to supporting the expert recommendations from these international thought leaders in resuscitation and emergency cardiac care.
Optimized for AHA 2010 CPR Guidelines
Philips HeartStart MRx monitor/defibrillators and HeartStart FR3 AEDs with Q-CPR incorporate the AHA/ERC 2010 Guidelines and we’re committed to supporting the expert recommendations from these international thought leaders in resuscitation and emergency cardiac care.
Optimized for AHA 2010 CPR Guidelines
Philips HeartStart MRx monitor/defibrillators and HeartStart FR3 AEDs with Q-CPR incorporate the AHA/ERC 2010 Guidelines and we’re committed to supporting the expert recommendations from these international thought leaders in resuscitation and emergency cardiac care.
Comprehensive audio feedback to suppo... || Get corrective feedback
Comprehensive audio feedback to support visual cues
Q-CPR offers protocol management and enhanced visual feedback in code view or AED mode on the HeartStart MRx display. You can turn voice prompts ON or OFF depending on your protocol and the environment where you’re delivering CPR.
Comprehensive audio feedback to support visual cues
Q-CPR offers protocol management and enhanced visual feedback in code view or AED mode on the HeartStart MRx display. You can turn voice prompts ON or OFF depending on your protocol and the environment where you’re delivering CPR.
Comprehensive audio feedback to support visual cues
Q-CPR offers protocol management and enhanced visual feedback in code view or AED mode on the HeartStart MRx display. You can turn voice prompts ON or OFF depending on your protocol and the environment where you’re delivering CPR.
Uniquely provides corrective guidance || Get corrective feedback
Uniquely provides corrective guidance
The Q-CPR measurement and feedback tool uniquely provides corrective guidance on both the compression and ventilation components of CPR to help you reduce the likelihood of hyperventilation during resuscitation.
Uniquely provides corrective guidance
The Q-CPR measurement and feedback tool uniquely provides corrective guidance on both the compression and ventilation components of CPR to help you reduce the likelihood of hyperventilation during resuscitation.
Uniquely provides corrective guidance
The Q-CPR measurement and feedback tool uniquely provides corrective guidance on both the compression and ventilation components of CPR to help you reduce the likelihood of hyperventilation during resuscitation.
Q-CPR report card || Get corrective feedback
Q-CPR report card
When used in combination with Philips HeartStart Event Review Pro clinical software, Q-CPR is a comprehensive and flexible retrospective data review tool for debriefing, training, and continuous improvement. Event Review Pro captures and stores an entire code – including Q-CPR data for post-event review. and follow-up debriefings.
Q-CPR report card
When used in combination with Philips HeartStart Event Review Pro clinical software, Q-CPR is a comprehensive and flexible retrospective data review tool for debriefing, training, and continuous improvement. Event Review Pro captures and stores an entire code – including Q-CPR data for post-event review. and follow-up debriefings.
Q-CPR report card
When used in combination with Philips HeartStart Event Review Pro clinical software, Q-CPR is a comprehensive and flexible retrospective data review tool for debriefing, training, and continuous improvement. Event Review Pro captures and stores an entire code – including Q-CPR data for post-event review. and follow-up debriefings.
1 Ko PC, Chen WJ, Lin CH, et al. Evaluating the quality of pre-hospital cardiopulmonary resuscitation by reviewing automated external defibrillator records and survival for out-of-hospital witnessed arrests. Resuscitation. 2005;64:163-169.
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.