Zoektermen

NL
EN

dStream Sentinelle Breast 16ch

MR coil

Bekijk soortgelijke producten

The dStream Sentinelle Breast is a dedicated digital 16ch breast coil with wide-open access and adaptive imaging elements, which can be adjusted to the patient’s breast size. Ergonomic design helps to improve patient comfort. The coil is designed to deliver high performance in coverage, image resolution and imaging speed for both diagnostic and interventional breast studies by enabling access to all 4 quadrants of the breast. The coil is capable of uni-lateral and bilaterial diagnostic imaging and biopsies.

Neem contact op

Documentatie

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Bekijk alle documentatie

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

Ik begrijp het

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

Ik begrijp het

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. Alle rechten voorbehouden.

U kunt onze website het beste bekijken met de nieuwste versie van Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome of Firefox.