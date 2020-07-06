MRCAT Brain clinical application allows the use of MRI as the primary imaging modality for radiotherapy planning of primary and metastatic tumors in the brain without the need for CT. Detailed anatomical information for contouring and attenuation maps for dose calculations are both obtained from a single, submillimeter resolution 3D T1W mDIXON MR sequence. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is used for fast computation of continuous Hounsfield units directly on the MR console.
The Philips Ingenia MR-RT XD platform harnesses the power and value of MRI for radiation therapy planning. It has been designed around the needs of radiation oncology, with ease-of-use, streamlined integration, and versatility in mind. Central to that concept is the ability to define a tailored approach with customizable functionality that meets your individual clinical, workflow, and budgetary requirements – all to provide better patient care.
As a plug-in clinical application to Ingenia MR-RT, MRCAT Prostate + Auto-Contouring provides attenuation maps and automated, MR-based contours of prostate and organs at risk in as little as 20 minutes – all in a repeatable ‘one-click’ workflow.
MRCAT Pelvis lets you plan radiation therapy using MRI as a single modality solution. Within just one MR exam, MRCAT Pelvis provides excellent soft-tissue contrast for target and OAR delineation, and continuous Hounsfield units for dose calculations. MRCAT (MR for Calculating ATtenuation) data can be used for export to treatment planning systems for CT-equivalent** dose calculations. In addition, MR-based imaging enables CBCT-based positioning based on soft-tissue contrast with the look and feel of CT.
