Ingenia 3.0T dStream HeadSpine coil solution

The head section can be tilted to provide optimal positioning and comfort for challenging exams such as Kyphosis patients. dS HeadSpine features DirectDigital sampling in the coil, capturing a high purity MR signal. Digital transmission without losses in the RF chain provides enhanced SNR and dS‑SENSE enhanced parallel imaging performance.

Digitization in the coils for increased SNR

Fast and easy setup with cable-less connection on top

Improved patient comfort through coil tilting

Open visual field with mirror to increase patient comfort

  • Digitization in the coils for increased SNR
  • Fast and easy setup with cable-less connection on top
  • Improved patient comfort through coil tilting
  • Open visual field with mirror to increase patient comfort
