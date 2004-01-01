The head section can be tilted to provide optimal positioning and comfort for challenging exams such as Kyphosis patients. dS HeadSpine features DirectDigital sampling in the coil, capturing a high purity MR signal. Digital transmission without losses in the RF chain provides enhanced SNR and dS‑SENSE enhanced parallel imaging performance.
We gaan graag met je in gesprek.
Hoe kunnen we je helpen?
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
U kunt onze website het beste bekijken met de nieuwste versie van Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome of Firefox.