Replacement battery for the Philips FR2+ automated external defibrillator (AED). This 4-Year battery for the Philips FR2+ AED is a lithium manganese dioxide battery and is good for up to 300 shocks or 12 hours of patient monitoring.

Technische specificaties

Product details
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Disposable
CE Certified
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 battery
Package Weight
  • .600 kg
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Product Category
  • Accessories
Product Type
  • Battery
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M3840A, M3841A, M3860A, M3861A, M3849A
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Accessories Battery
Technology
  • Lithium Manganese Dioxide (LiMnO2)
Power
  • 12 VDC 4.2 Ah
Life Time
  • Minimum 300 shocks or 12 hours operating time
  • Note Standby Life: 4 years minimum 5 years typical when install by the install by date
