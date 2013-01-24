Startpagina
Remote Control for AED Trainer 2 AED Training Materials

Remote Control for AED Trainer 2

AED Training Materials

Optional remote control for easy instructor control of any number of Trainer 2 units. One remote can manage as many AED Trainer 2 units as needed. Remote functions include: volume control, pause and resume, choice of 10 programmed and 3 custom scenarios, scenario override, illuminate LEDs in AED Little Anne manikin.

Technische specificaties

Product details
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Type
  • AED Training Materials
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Reusable
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .200 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 remote control device per package
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

