Optional remote control for easy instructor control of any number of Trainer 2 units. One remote can manage as many AED Trainer 2 units as needed. Remote functions include: volume control, pause and resume, choice of 10 programmed and 3 custom scenarios, scenario override, illuminate LEDs in AED Little Anne manikin.
