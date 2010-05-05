Startpagina
10-lead ECG Trunk Cable

10-lead ECG AAMI/IEC, 2m, monitoring patient cable sets, lead system

Trunk Cable

Shielded with 12 pin ECG input connector for connection to 5-lead telemetry leadset to IntellliVue patient monitor. Trunk can be used for either color code system. 1 trunk cable per bag. Cable length - 2m. Use with new leadsets: M1968A, M1976A, M1644A, M1602A, M1973A, M1979A, M1971A, M1978A, M1645A, M1604A, M1974A, M1984A. AAMI and IEC labels included.

Technische specificaties

ECG Trunk Cable
Color Coding
  • AAMI/IEC
Cable Length
  • 2.0 m (6.6')
Number of Leads
  • 10 (5+5)
Shielded
  • Yes
Number of Pins
  • 12-Pin
Product details
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Packaging Unit
  • 1 trunk cable
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1968A; M1976A; M1644A; M1602A; M1973A; M1979A; M1971A; M1978A; M1645A; M1604A; M1974A; M1984A
Package Weight
  • .020 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M3000A, M3001A/C12, M3001A/C18, M3002A/C12, M8105A/C12, M8102A/C12, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M4735A, M1649A
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Product Category
  • ECG
Product Type
  • Trunk Cable
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No

