Single-patient, adult and pediatric SpO₂ clip sensor Pulse oximetry supplies

Single-patient, adult and pediatric SpO₂ clip sensor

Pulse oximetry supplies

The disposable Philips M1131A adult and pediatric clip sensor is made with a soft, semi-rigid silicone body. Manufactured without latex, it clips securely on any finger except the thumb on patients weighing more than 20 kg (44 lbs).

Technische specificaties

Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • SpO2
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 860335, 862108, 862231, 862439, 862474, 862478, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863077, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863085, 863086, 863087, 863088, 863264, 863265, 863266, 863276, 863278, M1020A, M1020B, M1350B, M1350C, M2703A, M2704A, M2705A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M3926A, M3927A, M3928A, M3929A, M4735A, M8102A, M8105A, M8105AT, M8105AS
Product Type
  • Sensor
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .780 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 20 sensors
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
SpO2 Sensor
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Application Site
  • Finger
Recommended Patient Weight
  • <gt/>20 kg (<gt/>44 lbs)
Adapter Cable Compatibility
  • M1943A; M1943AL
Cable Length
  • 45 cm (17.7'')
