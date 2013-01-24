The disposable Philips M1131A adult and pediatric clip sensor is made with a soft, semi-rigid silicone body. Manufactured without latex, it clips securely on any finger except the thumb on patients weighing more than 20 kg (44 lbs).
In a comparative study using the M1131A sensor and a competitive sensor on 133 patients (67 with the Philips sensor and 66 with the competitive sensor), 78% of nurses reported that they preferred the Philips M1131A sensor¹.
1. Johnson M and Olsen A. Durability of two disposable pulse oximetry sensor design. University of Colorado Hospital. Study commissioned by Philips Healthcare.
Simplifies inventory management
Adult and pediatric capability for simplified inventory
Because the M1131A can be used on both adult and pediatric patients, it plays a versatile role in your SpO2 sensor inventory.
Reduces signal interference
Designed for FAST-SpO₂
Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.
Rigorously tested
Durable and validated
All our SpO₂ sensors undergo demanding testing to make sure they meet Philips standards.
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
