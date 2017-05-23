Every patient suffering from chronic respiratory disease has changing therapeutic demands. With DreamStation BiPAP AVAPS noninvasive ventilation solutions, you have the power to treat them that way. Using clinically proven therapy solutions, DreamStation noninvasive ventilators adapt to these changing patient needs, helping to normalize ventilation.
|Humidification
|
|Data storage capacity (minimum)
|
|Filters
|
|Device controls
|
|Warranty
|
|Dimensions
|
|Weight
|
|Voltage
|
|Frequency
|
|Amperage
|
|Ventilation pressure
|
|Modes
|
|Breath per minute
|
|Digital Auto-Trak
|
|AVAPS
|
|Inspiration time
|
|Rise time
|
|Ramp time
|
|Flex pressure relief
|
|Humidification
|