FlexTrak trolley is a dedicated patient preparation & transportation solution for your MR system that supports easy patient transfer. FlexTrak trolley helps to make the workflow of the staff uninterrupted by allowing for patient preparation outside of the examination room, including coils, accessories, triggering and monitoring equipment.
Two foldable side bars
Fifth swivel wheel
Release pedal
Allows for emergency CPR
Not battery power-dependent
Fifth swivel wheel
Release pedal
Allows for emergency CPR
Not battery power-dependent
The Philips Ingenia Elition solution offers cutting-edge MR imaging techniques, while setting new standards for clinical research in 3.0T imaging based on gradient- and RF designs. The Ingenia Elition delivers on superb image quality, and performs MRI exams up to 50% faster¹. Fast overall exam-time is achieved by improving patient handling setup time at the bore with the touchless guided patient setup, combined with accelerations in both 2D- and 3D scanning. Furthermore, the Ingenia Elition offers an immersive audio-visual experience to calm patients and guide them through MR exams.
Experience breakthrough innovation in 3.0T imaging with the unique design of the Philips MR 7700 imaging system, enhanced with XP gradients and artificial intelligence (AI)*. The system is built to address a pressing need to deliver on the clinical expectations of today, and to facilitate the most demanding research programs. The MR 7700 provides high accuracy, power, and endurance to support confident diagnosis for every patient. It is the system of choice for highest quality diffusion imaging and advanced neuroscience. Extend your scanning capabilities with a fully integrated multi-nuclei imaging and spectroscopy solution to explore new clinical pathways without sacrificing clinical imaging workflow or wide-bore patient comfort. What’s more? The MR 7700 promises a great experience for both users and patients through the ease-of-use features of a well-designed clinical 3.0T scanner together with a no compromise workflow. Now scientists and clinicians alike can schedule without conflict.
The Ingenia Elition S delivers superb image quality and performs MRI exams up to 50% faster¹. Compressed SENSE accelerates in both 2D- and 3D scanning. High productivity is achieved with the help of imaging capabilities such as SmartExam², 4D Multi-Transmit and ScanWise Implant³. These advances have been made possible by a combination of new gradient and RF designs, plus acceleration technologies like Compressed SENSE. Furthermore, the Ingenia Elition S offers an immersive audiovisual experience to help calm patients and guide them through exams, enhancing the MR experience.
Based on its new, revolutionary fully sealed BlueSeal magnet, Ingenia Ambition S lets you experience more productive¹ helium-free MR operations. The Ingenia Ambition S delivers superb image quality even for challenging patients, and performs MRI exams up to 50% faster² with Compressed SENSE accelerations for all anatomies, in both 2D- and 3D scanning. Fast overall exam-time is achieved by simplifying patient handling at the bore with the guided patient setup. Furthermore, the Ingenia Ambition S offers an immersive audio-visual experience to help calm patients and guide them through MR exams.
The Ingenia 1.5T Evolution¹ can boost your performance with innovative SmartWorkflow solutions that includes AI-driven patient sensing technology, in-room guidance and exam automation. Compressed SENSE allows you to scan up to 50% faster with virtually equal image quality, in both 2D- and 3D scanning and for all anatomies². A positive patient experience is supported through an immersive audio-visual experience that calms and guides patients through MR exams. It also provides clinical confidence, with consistent and reproducible high image quality even for challenging anatomies.
