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Invasieve bloeddrukmeting
Adapter cable Digital
Adapter cable Digital
Invasive pressure accessories
Invasieve bloeddrukmeting
Adapter cable Digital
Invasive pressure accessories
Invasieve bloeddrukmeting
CABLE DIGITAL PRESSURE ADAPTER. Use with Series IV and Xper Physiomonitoring 5 devices
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Technische ondersteuning
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Documentatie
Brochure
Product Brochure Philips Single DPT TP4 60" Disposable Pressure Transducer Kit
(557.78 KB)
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Specificaties
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Category
IBP
Product Type
Adapter Cable
CE Certified
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Multi-Patient Use
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Packaging Unit
1
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
N/A
Documentatie
Product Brochure Philips Single DPT TP4 60" Disposable Pressure Transducer Kit
PDF
|
557.78 KB
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - CABLE DIGITAL PRESSURE ADAPTER Adapter Cable - Philips