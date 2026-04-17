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ECG
Digital ECG 15'
Digital ECG 15'
Trunk Cable
ECG
Digital ECG 15'
Trunk Cable
ECG
CABLE DIGITAL ECG 15'. Use with Series IV and Xper Physiomonitoring 5 devices
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Technische ondersteuning
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Documentatie
Brochure
Enhancing ECG quality application note
(312.73 KB)
Alles bekijken
Specificaties
ECG Trunk Cable
Cable Length
4.6 m (15.1')
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Category
ECG
Product Type
Trunk Cable
CE Certified
YES
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Multi-Patient Use
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Packaging Unit
1
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Documentatie
Enhancing ECG quality application note
PDF
|
312.73 KB
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.