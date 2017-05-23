Startpagina
Single-patient, infant SpO₂ wrap sensor Pulse oximetry supplies

Single-patient, infant SpO₂ wrap sensor

Pulse oximetry supplies

The Philips M1132A infant wrap sensor is a low-adhesive, single-patient use SpO₂ sensor. Manufactured without latex and made of a soft yet durable fabric that is designed to be gentle on the skin. It can be used on fingers or toes of infants ranging from 3 - 10 kg (6.6 – 22 lbs).

Kenmerken
Designed with comfort in mind

Designed to be gentle on the skin

Because infants have sensitive skin, we’ve chosen a soft, flannel-like fabric with foam backing for the M1132A SpO₂ sensor. It is well-ventilated and manufactured without latex, and adhesive is confined to a small pad near the LED light.
Reapply as needed

Easy to reposition

There’s no need to dispose of the sensors unnecessarily. Because it has no tape, the M1132A sensor can be easily repositioned and moved from application site to site.
Service and support

Committed to you

From sensor selection to ordering and training, we’re committed to providing you with excellent support. Check out our website or contact your local representative to learn more about the advantages of working with Philips.
Reduces signal interference

Designed for FAST-SpO₂

Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.

Technische specificaties

Use with non Philips products
  • No
Patient Application
  • Infant
Recommended patient weight
  • 3 - 10 kg (6.6 - 22 lbs)
Cable Length
  • 90 cm (35.4'')
Latex-free
  • Yes
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-sterile
Package Weight
  • .959 kg
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
CE Certified
  • Yes
Product category
  • SpO₂
Product type
  • Sensor
Application site
  • Finger ; Toe
Packaging unit
  • 20 sensors
Adapter cable compatibility
  • M1943A ; M1943AL
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-patient use

Documentatie

Brochure (6)

Brochure

