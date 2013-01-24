Startpagina
Philips - Klik hier om naar de startpagina te gaan

Zoektermen

Lithium-ion 9 Cell Battery

Lithium-ion 9 Cell Rechargeable

Battery

Bekijk soortgelijke producten

Lithium-ion 9 cell battery pack. 11.1 volt. 7.8 Ah. Sealed.

Neem contact op
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

Technische specificaties

Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Packaging
  • 1 battery
Shelf Life
  • 6 months
Battery Type
  • Lithium-ion
Use with Philips Equipment
  • 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863067, 863068,
  • 863069, 863070, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074,
  • 863077, 863079, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863283,
  • 863300, 863301, 863302, 863303, 863304, 863317, 860315
Package Weight
  • .645 kg
CE Certified
  • CE Marked

Documentatie

Brochure (1)

Brochure

  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand