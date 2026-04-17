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MR‑monitoring
IP5 VGA Output Kit
IP5 VGA Output Kit
MRI Monitoring
MR‑monitoring
IP5 VGA Output Kit
MRI Monitoring
MR‑monitoring
Kit allows the IP5 865471 display to replicated on a separate VGA compatible display.
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Specificaties
Product details
Unit of Measure
1/each
Disposable or reusable
Reusable
Patient Application
Adult, Pediatric, Infant, Neonatal
Use with Philips Equipment
Expression IP5
Sterile or Non-Sterile
Non Sterile
Latex-free
Yes
CE Certified
Yes
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - IP5 VGA Output Kit MRI Monitoring - Philips