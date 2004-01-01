Single-Lumen. Single patient use. Circumference Range 5.8 – 10.9 cm For use with 989803183231 Neonatal Pressure Interconnect Hose.
We gaan graag met je in gesprek.
Hoe kunnen we je helpen?
|Unit of Measure
|
|Disposable or reusable
|
|Patient Application
|
|Use with Philips Equipment
|
|Use with Philips Supplies
|
|Sterile or Non-Sterile
|
|Latex-free
|
|CE Certified
|
|Size
|
|Unit of Measure
|
|Disposable or reusable
|
|Unit of Measure
|
|Disposable or reusable
|
|Patient Application
|
|Use with Philips Equipment
|
|Use with Philips Supplies
|
|Sterile or Non-Sterile
|
|Latex-free
|
|CE Certified
|
|Size
|
U kunt onze website het beste bekijken met de nieuwste versie van Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome of Firefox.