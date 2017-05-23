Startpagina
Philips - Klik hier om naar de startpagina te gaan

Zoektermen

NeoLead Electrode

NeoLead AAMI, radiolucent lead

Electrode

Bekijk soortgelijke producten

Pouch of 3 radiolucent pre-attached leadwire (24”) pediatric/neonatal electrodes. Hydrogel/Hydrocolloid adhesive. AAMI, Standard DIN connector. 1” round. 50 pouches/box

Neem contact op

Technische specificaties

Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
Product Category
  • ECG
Product Type
  • Electrode
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Packaging Unit
  • 3 electrodes per pouch, 50 pouches per box
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 2 years
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
ECG Electrode
ECG Electrode
Patient Application
  • Neonatal; Child
Material
  • Soft cloth
Electrode Size
  • 25 mm (1'') diameter
Electrode Shape
  • Rectangle
Gel-Type
  • Solid
Electrode Connector Type
  • Preattached leadwire

Documentatie

Brochure (3)

Brochure

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand