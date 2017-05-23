Startpagina
Mini NeoLead electrode ECG accessories

Mini NeoLead electrode AAMI, metallic lead

ECG accessories

Pouch of 3 metallic pre-attached leadwire (24”) pediatric/neonatal electrodes. Hydrogel/Hydrocolloid adhesive. AAMI, Standard DIN connector. ¾” round. 50 pouches/box.

Technische specificaties

ECG Electrode
Patient Application
  • Neonatal; Child
Material
  • Soft cloth
Electrode Size
  • 19 mm (0.7'') diameter
Electrode Connector Type
  • Preattached leadwire
Electrode Shape
  • Round
Gel-Type
  • Solid
Product details
CE Certified
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 2 years
Packaging Unit
  • 3 electrodes per pouch, 50 pouches per box
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Product Category
  • ECG
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Product Type
  • Electrode

