Single Care single-patient use cuff, small adult NBP accessories

Single Care single-patient use cuff, small adult

NBP accessories

The Philips Single Care non-invasive blood pressure (NBP) cuff is a single-patient pediatric cuff, made from soft fabric, and backed by rigorous verification testing. Limb circumference: 20.5–28.5 cm (8.1–11.2 in)

Kenmerken
Balance of quality and cost

Single patient use, Philips quality

Single Care cuffs have been backed through our rigorous verification process. These single patient use cuffs offer Philips quality at an economical price.
Convenient and affordable

Color-coded for identification

Made of soft fabric, each cuff features a patient identification section for single patient use. These cuffs come in a full range of sizes with color-coding and exterior size markings.
Flexible solutions

With increasing pressure and strain on finances, disposable supplies may not be feasible for every patient. Philips portfolio of single- and multi-patient NBP supplies can help you balance your budget and your patients' needs.

Technische specificaties

Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 862474, 862478, 863055, 863056, 863057, 863058, 863059, 863060, 863061, 863069, 863070, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863275, 863276, 863278, M1008B, M1350B, M1350C, M2702A, M2703A, M2704A, M2705A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8102A, M8105A, M8105AT, M8105AS, 863283
Product Category
  • NIBP
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
Product Type
  • Cuff
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 0.971 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 20 cuffs per box
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1598B, M1599B
FDA Approved
  • Yes
Not made with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
NIBP Cuff
Patient Application
  • Adult
Cuff Size
  • Small Adult, 42 cm (16.5 in)
Bladder Width
  • 10.6 cm (4.2 in)
Cuff Color
  • Light Blue
Limb Circumference
  • 20.5 to 28.5 cm (8.1 to 11.2 in)
Bladder Length
  • 24 cm (9.4 in)
Number of Hoses
  • 1
Cuff Connector Style
  • Bayonet

