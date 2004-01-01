Formerly referred to as Neonatal Quadtrode. Box of 25. Recommended to pair with the 989803193741, 989803193771, 989803152331, or 989803185441 ECG Cable.
We gaan graag met je in gesprek.
Hoe kunnen we je helpen?
|Unit of Measure
|
|Disposable or reusable
|
|Patient Application
|
|Replaces Product
|
|Use with Philips Equipment
|
|Use with Philips Supplies
|
|Sterile or Non-Sterile
|
|Latex-free
|
|Package Weight
|
|CE Certified
|
|Unit of Measure
|
|Disposable or reusable
|
|Unit of Measure
|
|Disposable or reusable
|
|Patient Application
|
|Replaces Product
|
|Use with Philips Equipment
|
|Use with Philips Supplies
|
|Sterile or Non-Sterile
|
|Latex-free
|
|Package Weight
|
|CE Certified
|
U kunt onze website het beste bekijken met de nieuwste versie van Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome of Firefox.