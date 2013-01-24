Startpagina
A single-patient cradle and strap for Mobile CL (cableless) Transmitter. Quantity: 20 Cradles and straps per box

Use with Philips Equipment
  • IntelliVue patient monitors MP5, MP5T, MP2, X2, and
  • IntelliVue Telemetry System Transceiver
Use with Philips Supplies
  • IntelliVue CL NBP Pod
