Zoektermen

NL
EN

Pediatric SpO2 Grips (20)

MR Patient Care

Bekijk soortgelijke producten

Single patient use. Pediatric 10-50 kg (22 – 110 lbs). Preferred application site: any single finger onto which the attachment fits well. Alternative application site: any toe onto which the attachment fits well. For use with 989803161991 SpO2 sensor.

Neem contact op

Technische specificaties

Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 20/box
Disposable or reusable
  • Disposable
Patient Application
  • Pediatric
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Expression Model MR400 MRI Patient Monitoring System (866185)
  • Expression Model MR200 MRI Patient Monitoring System (866120)
  • Essential MRI Patient Monitor (865353)
Use with Philips Supplies
  • 989803161991
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non Sterile
Latex-free
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 0.224 kg
CE Certified
  • Yes
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 20/box
Disposable or reusable
  • Disposable
Bekijk alle specificaties
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 20/box
Disposable or reusable
  • Disposable
Patient Application
  • Pediatric
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Expression Model MR400 MRI Patient Monitoring System (866185)
  • Expression Model MR200 MRI Patient Monitoring System (866120)
  • Essential MRI Patient Monitor (865353)
Use with Philips Supplies
  • 989803161991
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non Sterile
Latex-free
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 0.224 kg
CE Certified
  • Yes
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

Ik begrijp het

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

Ik begrijp het

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. Alle rechten voorbehouden.

U kunt onze website het beste bekijken met de nieuwste versie van Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome of Firefox.