Preconnect disposable adult multifunction electrode pads with plug style connector for Philips HeartStart ALS manual defibrillators. The leads-out wires and an easy to open package were designed for fast deployment of pads and reduced wire tangles. These preconnect pads, when used in combination with Philips HeartStart ALS manual defibrillator and a HeartStart hands free therapy pad cable, will contribute to reducing time to defibrillation.