Recommended for patients 8 years and older, or above 55lbs (25kg). Constucted of a thin flexible conductor sandwiched between a protective non-conductive backing and a hydro-gel adhesive, these pads may be used for ECG monitoring, external pacing, synchronized cardioversion and defibrillation. The robust lead wire connector is ergonomically designed, enabling fast and easy insertion.
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Product Type
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|CE Certified
|
|Package Weight
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Use with Other Supplies
|
|Patient Application
|
|Recommended Patient Weight
|
|Conductor Surface Area
|
|Leadwire Length
|
|Temperature Range for Storage
|