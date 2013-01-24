Startpagina
Philips - Klik hier om naar de startpagina te gaan

Zoektermen

Pads Sentry Accessories

Pads Sentry FR3

Accessories

Bekijk soortgelijke producten

The Pads Sentry is designed for use in the Philips FR3 carry cases, and provides support for the fast response features available on the Philips SMART Pads III. Once the pouch has been removed from SMART Pads III, they can be inserted into the Pads Sentry making them ready for fast deployment. The Pads Sentry also enables SMART Pads III to be tested when FR3 does its routine self-tests.

Neem contact op

Technische specificaties

Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 861388, 861389
Product Type
  • Accessories
CE Certified
  • No
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Reusable
Package Weight
  • 0.113 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 unit
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand