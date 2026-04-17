Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
Yes
Product Category
ECG
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
M1001A, M1001B, M1002B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8105A, M8102A, 863077, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, M4735A, M3535A, M3536A
Product Type
Electrode
CE Certified
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
1.150 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Packaging Unit
30 electrodes per pouch = 20 pouches per case = 600 electrodes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
6 months