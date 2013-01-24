Startpagina
Adult Radiolucent Electrode (foam) solid gel Electrode

Adult Radiolucent Electrode (foam) solid gel monitoring electrode

Electrode

Disposable, radiolucent foam, solid adhesive gel electrode for use with X-ray procedures. Silver/Silver chloride (Ag/AgCl) sensor, non-metallic snap, pre-gelled; Oval shape, 43 mm x 36 mm size; 30 per pack, 600 electrodes/case; Sized for smaller adults; Shelf life: at least 6 months. Can be used with all Philips Adult ECG Monitoring.

Technische specificaties

Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1001A, M1001B, M1002B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8105A, M8102A, 863077, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, M4735A, M3535A, M3536A
Product Category
  • ECG
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
Product Type
  • Electrode
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 1.150 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 30 electrodes per pouch = 20 pouches per case = 600 electrodes
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 6 months
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
ECG Electrode
Patient Application
  • Adult
Material
  • Radiolucent, Foam
Electrode Size
  • 36 mm x 41 mm (1.4'' x 1.6'')
Electrode Shape
  • Oval
Gel-Type
  • Solid
Electrode Connector Type
  • Snap, Grabber
Temperature Range for Storage
  • ?

