LNCS to IntelliVue Masimo SET® or IntelliVue Philips FAST-SpO₂ LNCS Dual Key Patient Cable(LNC MP10)

|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
-
VM1: 863264, 863265, 863266; VM4: 863063, 863085; VM6: 863064, 863065, 863086; VM8: 863066, 863068, 863087, 863088, 863317; VS2: 863278, 863279; VS3: 863069, 863070, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074; VS4: 863283; VSi: 863276, 863277; MMS: 862442; MP2: 865040; MP5: 865024, 865322, 865120; X2: 865039; X3: 867030; MX100: 867033; MMX: 867036; MX40: 865350, 865351; Pulse Oximetry Module: 862112; Masimo® SET™ Module: 867192; CM10: 863301; CM12: 863303; CM100: 863300; CM120: 863302; CM150 863304, 863322; FM30: 862199; FM40: 865132; FM50: 865071
|Product Type
|
|CE Certified
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|Package Weight
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Use with Other Supplies
|