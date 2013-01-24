Startpagina
HeartStart FRx Defibrillator Training Toolkit AED Training Materials

HeartStart FRx Defibrillator Training Toolkit

AED Training Materials

The Training Toolkit includes instructional aids, such as a “how-to” video and CD, with PowerPoint presentations, for instructors to teach groups of people to operate and maintain the HeartStart FRx Defibrillator.

Product details
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 861304
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Type
  • AED Training Materials
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Reusable
CE Certified
  • No
Package Weight
  • .060 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 kit
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A

