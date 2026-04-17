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MR‑monitoring
Small Infant Disposable Cannula
Small Infant Disposable Cannula
MR Patient Care
MR‑monitoring
Small Infant Disposable Cannula
MR Patient Care
MR‑monitoring
Single patient use. ETCO2 sampling only.
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Specificaties
Product details
Unit of Measure
1 each
Disposable or reusable
Single Use
Patient Application
Infant/Neonatal
Shelf Life
3 years
Use with Philips Equipment
866185 (Expression MR400)
Sterile or Non-Sterile
Non Sterile
Latex-free
Yes
Package Weight
0.030 kg
CE Certified
Yes
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips, Small Infant Single Use Cannula - Philips