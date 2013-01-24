Startpagina
Avalon FM fetal and maternal monitors are Philips' first and only to offer automated coincidence detection (cross-channel verification) using Smart Pulse, measuring fetal & maternal heart rates separately to enhance diagnostic confidence.

Technische specificaties

Battery
Battery
Operating time (optional)
  • Up to four hr
General
General
Care stage
  • Intrapartum
Patient type
  • Fetal and maternal
Display
Display
Monitor screen display
  • 6.5 in/16.51 cm
Touchscreen operation
  • Standard
Waveforms
Waveforms
Not for diagnostic use
  • DECG, MECG
Parameters
Parameters
External fetal parameters
  • US/Toco
Twin capability
  • Standard
Triplets capability
  • Optional
Internal fetal parameters
  • DECG, IUP
Smart Pulse technology
  • Standard
Cross channel verification
  • Standard
Fetal movement profile
  • Standard
Interfaces
Interfaces
PS/2 interfaces
  • Optional
System interface (optional)
  • Serial, LAN
Readings
Readings
NST trace interpretation (optional)
  • Up to three Fetal Heart Rates (FHR)
NST timer
  • Standard
Data storage
Data storage
Data buffer
  • Up to one hr
Weight
Weight
Weight without battery option
  • 11.2 pounds/5.1 kg
Weight with battery option
  • 11.7 pounds/5.3 kg

