The PageWriter TC20 is an advanced, easy-to-use cardiograph that supports your evolving workflow needs.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Visual guidance to simplify ECGs
Reporting aids speed reporting process
Philips DXL 12-lead ECG Algorithm expands diagnostic capabilities
Advanced bidirectional network communication for secure connection
Critical Value statements speed the delivery of urgent care
Saved ECGs can be quickly accessed
