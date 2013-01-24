Versatile system supports a wide range of applications
PCR Eleva S Plus can be used for a wide range of applications. In intensive care units, it provides free exposure techniques and fast image transmissions. In trauma departments, where every second counts, S Plus offers fast and simple operation and the ability to view images within seconds to come to initial findings. For orthopedics, it offers you long image formats. In general X-ray, it shines with a wide range of projections and diagnostic requirements. PCR Eleva S Plus also supports dental applications.