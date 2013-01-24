Startpagina
MobileDiagnost wDR Mobile X-ray system

MobileDiagnost wDR

Mobile X-ray system

The MobileDiagnost wDR mobile radiography system offers outstanding workflow, brilliant image quality and the full efficiency of Philips’ premium digital radiography all packed into a simple, secure and flexible mobile X-ray system.

Excellent mobility

The robust, mobile system offers a sliding column that moves down and out of the way for a clear view of your surroundings. This clear field of vision allows for outstanding workflow, as maneuverability is enhanced when accessing challenging spaces in the OR, ER, ICU, and general ward.
Seamless workflow

MobileDiagnost wDR allows for outstanding workflow with easy tubehead positioning, cable-free design, SkyPlate wireless portable detectors, rapid availability of premium digital images, SkyFlow Plus technology, and only 3-clicks to complete an exam, all combine to speed you through your day.
Outstanding image quality

Superb, high contrast images are possible (without a grid) using SkyPlate detectors and SkyFlow Plus technology. UNIQUE 2 second generation multi-resolution image processing and a powerful 40Kw generator help attain quality images for a broad variety of patient types and support diagnostic confidence.
Thin and lightweight detector

SkyPlate compact, wireless, portable detectors offer superb image resolution and sensitivity with excellent dose efficiency. They are perfect for free exposures that challenge fixed detectors such as angulated projections and are available in small (1.6kg, 3.5lbs.), and large (2.8kg, 6.2lbs.) sizes.
New SkyPlate E detector

SkyPlate E detector offers an excellent price-to-performance ratio, suiting most of your imaging needs.
Secure system and data

Keypad based authenticated access to system power-on and Windows 10 bitlocker based harddrive data encryption offer secure access to system and patient data respectively, allowing the system to stay protected from threats of unauthorized access.

Technische specificaties

Mobile unit with sliding column
Type
  • Mobile X-ray unit with telescopic X-ray tube arm, sliding column and wireless portable detector
Dimensions (l x w x h)
  • 200 cm x 80 cm (78.7" x 31.5")
Wheel base length
  • 611 mm (24.1")
Motorization
  • 0-5 km/h (0-3.1 mph)
Focal point distance from floor
  • sliding column: 53 to 202 cm (20.9" to 79.5")
Focal point distance from column
  • max: 1242 mm (48.9'') min: 702 mm (27.6'')
Tube column rotation
  • ±317°
Batteries
  • Separate batteries for drive and generator control
Power for charging
  • single phase 230/220/210/110/100 VAC ± 10%; 50/60Hz
Generator and tube (wDR Performance)
Power: high frequency
  • 20 KW
mA range
  • 10 to 320 mA
Exposure times
  • With Skyplate: 0.001 - 1.25 sWith free cassette: 0.001 - 4 s
Focal spot (small/large)
  • 0.3 / 1.0
Tube voltage in steps of 1kV
  • 40 - 125 KV
mAs range
  • 0.1 - 500 mAs
Anode heat storage capability
  • 100 kJ (140 kHU)
Generator and tube (M90 High Performance)
Power: high frequency
  • 40 KW
Tube voltage in steps of 1kV
  • 40 - 150 KV
mA range
  • 10 to 500 mA
mAs range
  • 0.1 - 500 mAs
Exposure times
  • With Skyplate: 0.001 - 1.25 sWith free cassette: 0.001 - 4 s
Anode heat storage capability
  • 220 kJ (300 kHU)
Focal spot (small/large)
  • 0.7 / 1.3
SkyPlate wireless portable detectors
Type
  • Digital Cesium lodide (CsI)
housing
  • Carbon fiber
detector sizes
  • small: 24 cm x 30 cm (10'' x 12'') approx large: 35 cm x 43 cm (14'' x 17'') approx
active area
  • small: 22.2 cm x 28.4 cm (8.7'' x 11.2'') approx large: 34.48 cm x 42.12 cm (13.6'' x 16.6'') approx
image matrix size
  • small: 1500 x 1920 pixel large: 2330 x 2846 pixel
detector pixels
  • small: 2.9 Megapixels large: 6.6 Megapixels
image resolution
  • up to 3.38 Lp/mm
pixel size
  • 148 µm
weight (incl. battery)
  • small: 1.6 kg (3.5 lbs) large: 2.8 kg (6.2 lbs)
maximum patient weight
  • 100 kg (220 lbs) on 4 cm disk for weight bearing examinations 300 kg (662 lbs) for distributed load.
SkyPlate E wireless portable detector
Type
  • Digital Cesium lodide (CsI)
detector sizes
  • large: 35 cm x 43 cm (14'' x 17'') approx
image matrix size
  • large: 2156 x 2662 pixel
image resolution
  • up to 3.125 Lp/mm
weight (incl. battery)
  • large: 3.1 kg (6.8 lbs)
housing
  • Carbon fiber
active area
  • large: 34.5 x 42.5 cm (13.6’’ x 16.7’’) approx.
detector pixels
  • large: 5.7 Megapixels
pixel size
  • 160 µm
maximum patient weight
  • 100 kg (220 lbs) on 4 cm disk for weight bearing examinations 300 kg (662 lbs) for distributed load.
Eleva user interface
Monitor
  • 17'' touch-screen monitor
Generator control integrated into graphical user interface
  • more than 600 pre-programmable settings (APRs)
Image storage
  • up to 4,000 images

