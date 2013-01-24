Startpagina
Philips - Klik hier om naar de startpagina te gaan

Zoektermen

Juno DRF Digital Radiography/Fluoroscopy system

Juno DRF

Digital Radiography/Fluoroscopy system

Bekijk soortgelijke producten

The Juno DRF 2-in-1 solution is everything you need for digital radiography and fluoroscopy applications, in one system. With its dual imaging mode and open access design, it enhances room utilization and is ideal for bariatric studies.

Neem contact op

Media galerij

Kenmerken
2-in-1 detector || Versatile solution

2-in-1 detector for superb images in all exams

Our electronic flat detector offers excellent image quality in both radiography and fluoroscopy exams. A high spatial resolution of 148 microns for radiography exams, and up to 30 frames per second for fluoroscopy procedures, enables a full spectrum of applications with just one detector.
Broad application spectrum || Enhanced room utilization

Broad application spectrum enhances return on investment

Expand room utilization by performing both digital radiography and fluoroscopy exams in one room, including all common radiographic procedures, gastro-intestinal studies, tomography and vascular studies. Higher capacity in fluoroscopy and an enhanced application spectrum in digital radiography can help decrease maintenance and personnel training costs.
Automatic positioning || Efficient workflow

Automatic positioning reduces prep time

When you choose an exam, Juno DRF can automatically position table, SID, tilt, angulations, and collimation geometry according to its pre-selected parameters. This helps you realize a reduction in exam preparation time.
Easy access || Patient comfort

Easy access reduces need for repositioning

The very low table top height of 63 cm (23") facilitates easy transfer and positioning of patients. A scan range of 203 cm (79.9") without table top movement reduces the need to reposition the patient. Juno DRF has a large table top size and a patient capacity of up to 284 kg (626 lb) in all movements, allowing for bariatric examinations.
Large field of view || Versatile solution

Large field of view for exceptional patient coverage

Our large 43 cm x 43 cm (17" x 17") electronic flat detector allows exceptional patient coverage for different exam types, 50% more than a 16" image intensifier.
Motorized tilting tube || Efficient workflow

Motorized tilting tube for exam flexibility

Juno DRF features motorized tilting (-90°/+90°) for increased flexibility in applications. Its tilting tube mechanism (with mechanical bar) enables tomography and oblique projections in any table position.
High source-to-image distance || Versatile solution

High source-to-image distance provides exam flexibility

The Juno DRF supports an extensive range of exams because of its high source-to-image distance (SID) of up to 180 cm (71"). For example, a chest study may be done in a 90° upright table position. An automatic grid selection feature eliminates the need to carry grids around the examination room.
Digital workflow || Efficient workflow

Digital workflow reduces waiting time

Digital radiography/fluoroscopy eliminates the need to handle cassettes or wait for film processing. The digital environment provides a smooth, accelerated workflow. Your images are immediately available, and your patients spend less time waiting.
Optional image stitching || Efficient workflow

Optional image stitching for spine and legs reconstruction

The optional image stitching function allows you to acquire up to three images automatically. It helps save time for spine and legs reconstructions.

Technische specificaties

Geometry
Geometry
Motorized tilting
  • -90°/+90° for maximum flexibility in fluoroscopy applications
Minimum table top height of
  • 62 cm (23”) facilitating easy transfer of patients with limited mobility
Source to Image Distance (SID)
  • From 110 cm to 180 cm (43” to 71”) providing enhanced radiographic capabilities
Patient capacity
  • Up to 284 kg (626 lbs) in all movements including large table top size allowing for bariatric exams
Scan range without table-top movement of
  • 203 cm (79,9”) enables examinations without repositioning the patient
Detector
Detector
Technology
  • CsI (Cesium Iodide) scintillator technology
Size
  • 43 cm x 43 cm (17" x 17")
Image matrix
  • 2880 pixel x 2880 pixel
Spatial resolution
  • 148 µm
Dynamic frame rate
  • 30 frames per second
X-ray pulses (in pulsed fluoroscopy)
  • up to 15 beats per second
Workflow features
Workflow features
Auto Grid Selection (AGS)
  • For automatic selection of two grids and grid parking
Automatic exam-based pre-positioning
  • Of the table geometry for reduced exam preparation time
Tilting tube column mechanism (with mechanical bar)
  • Enables tomography and oblique projections in any table position
Options
Options
Stitching function
  • For spine and extremity reconstruction
Vascular imaging
  • e.g. for Digital Substraction Angiography (DSA)
Reference image
  • Display on second monitor

Documentatie

Brochure (1)

Brochure

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand